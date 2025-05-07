UK and India agree trade deal after three years of talks

UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal [Source: BBC NEWS]

The UK and India have agreed a trade deal that will make it easier for UK firms to export whisky, cars and other products to India, and cut taxes on India’s clothing and footwear exports.

The British government said the “landmark” agreement, which took three years to reach, did not include any change in immigration policy, including towards Indian students studying in the UK.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the deal would boost the economy and “deliver for British people and business“.

Article continues after advertisement

Last year, trade between the UK and India totalled £42.6bn and was already forecast to grow, but the government said the deal would boost that trade by an additional £25.5bn a year by 2040.

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, described the agreement as a historic milestone that was “ambitious and mutually beneficial“.

The pact would help “catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both our economies“, he said in a post on social media platform X.

Once it comes into force, which could take up to a year, UK consumers are likely to benefit from the reduction in tariffs on goods coming into the country from India, the Department for Business and Trade said.

That includes lower tariffs on:

clothing and footwear

foodstuffs, including frozen prawns

jewellery and gems

The government also emphasised the benefits to economic growth and job creation from UK firms expanding exports to India.

UK exports that will see levies fall include:

gin and whisky

aerospace, electricals and medical devices

cosmetic

UK food products such as lamb, salmon, chocolates and biscuits

Tariffs on gin and whisky, which was a key sticking point in negotiations previously, will be halved to 75%, with further reductions taking effect in later years.

The deal includes provisions on the services sector and procurement allowing British firms to compete for more contracts.

UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the benefits for UK businesses and consumers were “massive“.

Reynolds met his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal in London last week to put the final touches on the deal.

The British government said the deal was the “biggest and most economically significant” bilateral trade agreement the UK had signed since leaving the European Union in 2020.

Under the terms of the deal, some Indian and British workers gain from a three year National Insurance exemption, which the Indian government called “an unprecedented achievement“.

The exemption applies to the staff of Indian companies temporarily transferred to the UK, and UK firms’ workers transferred to India.

The agreement means they will only pay social security contributions in their home country, rather than in both places.

The UK already has similar “double contribution convention” agreements with 17 other countries including the EU, the US and South Korea, the government said.

However, leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch described this as “two-tier taxes from two-tier Keir“, with Labour’s increase in employer NI contributions from the Budget coming into force last month.

Shadow trade secretary Andrew Griffith said: “Every time Labour negotiates, Britain loses“.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said it was “very worrying to hear concerns that Indian workers coming over here, companies may not have to pay taxes on those workers” and called for MPs to be allowed to vote on the deal.

India is forecast to become the world’s third-largest economy in a few years.

US President Donald Trump’s tariff campaign has focused minds in other countries on how to respond, and increased the impetus to strike trade deals.

The UK is also a high priority trading partner for Prime Minister Modi’s government, which has an ambitious target to grow exports by $1 trillion by 2030.

Rain Newton-Smith, chief executive of business lobby group, the CBI, welcomed the deal saying it provided a “beacon of hope amidst the spectre of protectionism” following Trump’s wave of tariffs.

UK businesses saw “myriad” opportunities in the Indian market, she added.

Allie Renison, from communications firm SEC Newgate, and a former government trade adviser, said the deal was potentially “transformational” due to India’s size, growth rate and relatively high existing barriers to accessing its market.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.