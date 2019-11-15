Taiwan election: Tsai bids for second term against contender Han

Millions of voters in Taiwan are going to the polls to elect a new president, in a decision that will shape the island’s relationship with China.

Tsai Ing-wen, running for a second term, favors the status quo and does not want closer ties with Beijing.

Meanwhile, her main rival, Han Kuo-yu, promises to ease tensions with China.

Article continues after advertisement

Two years ago, Ms. Tsai’s party lost the local elections, but she is now ahead in the polls – which some observers attribute to the Hong Kong protests.

Ms. Tsai has expressed support for the protesters, a popular stance with those who fear Taiwan being overtaken by mainland China.

Elections for Taiwan’s legislature, where Ms. Tsai’s party held a majority, are also taking place.

About 19 million people are registered to vote in Saturday’s election.

Polling stations are open from 08:00 to 16:00 (00:00 to 08:00 GMT) and results are expected before the end of the day.