New Zealand

Air NZ to introduce 'no jab, no fly' policy for global flights

RNZ
October 3, 2021 11:52 am
[Source: RNZ]

Air New Zealand is introducing a ‘no jab, no fly’ policy for international travellers, starting in February next year.

The airline will require customers travelling anywhere on its international network to be fully vaccinated.

Chief executive Greg Foran says vaccination against COVID-19 is the new reality of international travel.

Article continues after advertisement

Air NZ CEO Greg Foran discusses the airline’s response to COVID-19 at Air New Zealand HQ on March 20, 2020.

He said many destinations New Zealanders wanted to travel to were already closed to unvaccinated visitors.

The policy will apply to all passengers aged 18 and older, arriving or departing Aotearoa on an Air New Zealand aircraft.

Anyone who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons will need to provide proof.

Foran said the decision came through “loud and clear” in recent consultations with employees.

All flight crew travelling internationally will also require full vaccination.

