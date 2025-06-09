LinkedIn deepens video ad push, taps more publishers and creators to spur growth

[Source: Reuters]

LinkedIn is expanding its video advertising program, adding new publishers and creator-led shows to draw marketing dollars.

The Microsoft-owned (MSFT.O), opens new tab platform for professionals, said on Monday that AT&T Business (T.N), opens new tab, IBM (IBM.N), opens new tab, SAP and ServiceNow (NOW.N), opens new tab will sponsor the debut season of four video programs as part of an expansion of its BrandLink program.

Launched last year as a publisher-focused Wire Program, LinkedIn rebranded it in May to include creators. It lets select publishers and creators place pre-roll ads before their video content and earn a share of the revenue.

Article continues after advertisement

Since the program’s launch, LinkedIn has added more than 70 publishers and creators. The number of creators on LinkedIn has nearly doubled since 2021, the company told Reuters.

Social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram rely on short-form video and creators for engagement, virality and monetisation. Research firm eMarketer has said that consumers trust influencers more than traditional ads.

On LinkedIn, creators and publishers will post short-form videos throughout campaigns lasting four to six months. Brands can run about 15-second pre-rolls and sponsor-exclusive “Shows by LinkedIn” with pre-rolls and in-content branded spots.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.