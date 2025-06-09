Israel kills Al Jazeera journalist it says was Hamas leader

[Source: Reuters]

Israel’s military said it killed a Hamas cell leader posing as an Al Jazeera journalist in a Gaza airstrike on Sunday, but rights advocates said he had been targeted for his frontline reporting on the Gaza war and Israel’s claim lacked evidence.

Anas Al Sharif, 28, was among a group of four Al Jazeera journalists and an assistant who died in a strike on a tent near Shifa Hospital in eastern Gaza City, Gaza officials and Al Jazeera said. An official at the hospital said two other people were also killed in the strike.

