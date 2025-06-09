Iran launches new strikes on Israel as Israeli attack widens

Source: BBC NEWS

Israel and Iran launched a new wave of attacks at each other over Saturday night, hitting homes in Israel and dozens of targets in Tehran.

In Israel, 10 people, including two children, were killed and more than 100 injured during a second night of Iranian strikes, according to Israeli authorities.

Iranian media, quoting the health ministry, said 128 Iranians had been killed and around 900 injured by Israeli strikes as of midday yesterday.

Iran and Israel have continued to exchange strikes since Israel launched an attack on Iranian nuclear infrastructure and other targets on Friday.

Journalists are unable to report from inside Iran due to restrictions by Iran’s government, making it difficult to assess the damage caused by Israel’s offensive.

In Israel, the latest wave of Iranian strikes hit homes in northern and central Israel.

A 10-storey block of flats in Bat Yam was struck in the early hours, killing six people, including a 10-year-old-boy and a eight-year-old girl. Others were trapped underneath rubble.

Four people were also killed in Iranian attacks on the northern Arab town of Tamra, according to emergency services and the local hospital.

