World

Huw Edwards and the media scandal gripping the UK

July 13, 2023 2:00 pm

[ Source : BBC ]

For twenty years, Huw Edwards anchored the BBC’s flagship News at Ten programme – watched by millions each weeknight for the latest on the day’s news.

But now he has been identified as the presenter at the centre of allegations about his conduct, following five days of speculation and mounting claims published across Britain’s media, including by colleagues at BBC News.

As the BBC’s most senior news anchor, Edwards has been a fixture of some of the UK’s most historic national moments.

Article continues after advertisement

The 61-year-old was the person who informed millions of television viewers across the world that Queen Elizabeth II had died.

He led an extraordinary ten days of live coverage of mourning, culminating in the late Queen’s funeral. His voice has narrated royal weddings and the coronation of King Charles III. And he has announced the general election results.

In a statement on his behalf, Edwards’ wife Vicky Flind confirmed he was the presenter involved and said he was in hospital after a serious mental health episode.

He would respond to the stories published about him when well enough to do so, she said.

“It is a reminder that the last few days have seen personal lives played out in public,” BBC director general Tim Davie wrote to staff. “At the heart of this are people and their families.”

What are the allegations?

On Friday, the Sun newspaper published a story that said an unidentified presenter for the BBC was accused of paying thousands of pounds to a young person, now 20, over a number of years, for explicit photographs.

In an interview, the mother of the young person expressed her concern about the payments and her worry they were funding her child’s crack cocaine habit.

Over subsequent days, a drip feed of further allegations was published by the Sun, and then by BBC News, which reports independently on the BBC as if it were any other organisation.

On Sunday, the BBC admitted it received a complaint linked to the Sun’s initial allegations seven weeks before they were pursued by the newspaper and that it had suspended a male member of staff.

The next day, a lawyer for the young person involved said the Sun’s story was “rubbish” and denied anything criminal took place.

It was not long before further, and different, allegations involving the presenter were made in reports by the Sun and by BBC News.

These included claims of “menacing” messages to a person in their 20s, a visit to another person during a coronavirus lockdown, and inappropriate messages to a BBC staff member.

A series of developments came within a ten-minute period on Wednesday as the Metropolitan Police said it had found no evidence of criminality in its review of evidence, and the BBC said its internal corporate investigation would continue as a result.

Then Huw Edwards’ identity as the BBC presenter was confirmed in a statement issued on his behalf by his wife.

Why wasn’t Huw Edwards named?
Unlike the United States, the UK does not have a sweeping First Amendment to protect free speech and therefore most news reporting.

A combination of privacy and defamation laws govern how the UK media report stories and identify subjects of allegations.

Since a major UK Supreme Court ruling last year, the right to privacy includes people who are under investigation by a law enforcement agency – meaning the stage before they have been formally charged with a crime and sent to the courts.

Edwards was never under formal investigation by police.

Meanwhile, UK defamation law protects any individual’s reputation from the massive harm caused by lies.

It was famously invoked in the UK by Johnny Depp in his case against a UK tabloid, which was forced to defend its description of him as a “wife beater”.

The tabloid’s defence relied on testimony from Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard, and Depp lost his libel case in London.

As if to demonstrate the differences in the UK’s legal landscape, Depp later won an almost identical case in the US, prompting a settlement from Heard.

So the decision not to name Edwards for so long rested on the high legal risk of a case being brought under the privacy or defamation laws – or even a combination of these.

The denial of the initial allegations by the young person involved further raised the bar in terms of naming the presenter.

In recent years, it has faced major questions over how it handled false allegations against the singer Sir Cliff Richard in 2018, what it knew about prolific paedophile Jimmy Savile at the BBC, and even how it secured its controversial interview with Diana, Princess of Wales in the 1990s.

Outside the UK, the BBC is largely funded through advertising. But in Britain, it is paid for by a publicly funded licence fee – a mandatory charge levied on every household with a television.

It supplies households with television content, including news, live sports, dramas and current affairs programmes. It broadcasts across dozens of local and national radio stations. It offers a streaming platform, news and sport websites, and even an app for weather forecasts.

The BBC’s public funding model in the UK rightly leads to scrutiny of the BBC and those who work for it. It also raises criticism, of the licence fee, its output, and of the BBC’s dominant position in the UK media landscape.

What happens next?

Huw Edwards will respond to stories published about him when he is able to do so, his wife has said.

The BBC has said its corporate investigation will continue now that the police have ruled out criminality.

But questions remain for the BBC in what it knew of the allegations, and when, and over its response to them.

The Sun newspaper has said it will cooperate with the BBC, and that it has no plans to publish further allegations about Edwards.

“This remains a very complex set of circumstances,” BBC boss Mr Davie has said.

Fire ravages village in Rewa

Insufficient space for drug exhibits still a concern

iTaukei Bank in the pipeline: Vasu

Bala seeks time to provide evidence, Speaker approves request

SODELPA will not be happy says Naivalurua

Over 170 people graduate from Marriott Academy

Investigation against former FSC CEO continues

Serua Provincial Council meeting underway

More potential for the mining division

MOU signed for Caregivers

Comprehensive approach to curb crimes

Huw Edwards and the media scandal gripping the UK

Hollywood studios race to avoid actors' strike

How murder and mayhem tore apart an Indian state

Togiatama learning from the best

Hemingway's prose lures revellers to Spain's Pamplona

Northland players sidelined for indiscipline

Elon Musk accused of owing $500m

Hill concerned over boxers’ welfare

US Southwest mired in heat wave

Alcaraz douses Rune fireworks to reach Wimbledon semis for first time

Saudi's Al-Hilal sign Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio

Key nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards

Canada probes Nike, Dynasty Gold

Senators offer bill to block any U.S. president

Ice cream inspired by Thai temple tiles

BBC presenter at centre of sex photo scandal named as lead anchor Edwards

Walter Chiapponi to step down

Russian spy chief spoke to CIA boss about Ukraine

NATO allies offer Ukraine security assurances as Biden hits out at 'craven' Putin

We want to improve in every game says Macuata coach

First loss for Fiji women’s hockey

$17k for the BOG winner

Whiteside looks forward to Powerlifting Fiji's future

AGs office lacks staff says Turaga

Six to represent Fiji Sailing to Pacific Games

Borrowing is not new: Usamate

Immigration Department anticipates pay rise

Rabuka clarifies Girmit Day celebrations

SPFL to continue assisting cane farmers

Bradman at his best as Blues save face on home soil

Kuruleca stays, work with her

Government on catch-up spending: Prasad

Keke Palmer credits motherhood

Britney Spears memoir ‘The Woman in Me’

Racism underlies disparities in maternal mortality in Americas

First Fijian woman to play for NZ in World Cup

Rovereto is Radrodro’s choice for PS

Ravalaca ready for Ali

Electoral Commission appoints new members, holds first meeting

No more coups, do not use the RFMF

Fiji Womens hockey continues winning streak

Iowa legislature passes six-week abortion ban in special session

Three Deputy Prime Ministers is costly, says Naupoto

DCE’s fairy-tale finish looms

Bottle tax concession for new players: Rabuka

Padma Lakshmi passes torch

Plans to diversify sugar production

Messi eager to face new challenge at Inter Miami

Court says Semenya can appeal testosterone limit for female athletes

NATO summit declaration says "Ukraine's future is in NATO"

Elton John says goodbye

Bondwell to open its latest flagship in North

Charlie Watts book collection

Solomon Islands PM's 'I am back home' comment in Beijing 'shameful'

Progressive steps taken to address water disruptions: Tuisawau

Environment Ministry to investigate mystery blue water

Ex-Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison after 53 years

Margot Robbie 'shocked' by fan fervour

Runway lighting stolen from Nigerian airport

Police investigation on Carpenters Fiji continues

Singh calls on FICAC Commissioner to step down

Raiwalui impressed with team’s growth

Repeat of 2022 final as Naitasiri brace for Nadi

South Korean zoo welcomes giant panda twins

FBC wins climate change reporting award

Trump seeks to delay trial in classified documents case

Police officer accused of murder

New sponsor for BOG

Ministry to address large-scale technologies

Fittler’s job on the line

Prasad appointed as Vodafone Fiji Regional Chief Marketing Officer

Police and anti-judicial reform protesters clash as bill advances

U.S. investigates 346,000 Ford Escape SUVs over door issues

BBC presenter sent abusive messages to second young person

Senegal's lone developer fights

Russian ex-navy commander shot dead while jogging in Krasnodar

Meta's Instagram to bring branded content tools to Threads

Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka

'Ukraine will make NATO stronger,' Zelenskiy says in summit city

Fisheries Act under review

Orphans to remain in state care: Kiran

Government prioritizes outsourcing industry

Tavatavanawai signs with Highlanders

Indonesia seizes Iranian-flagged tanker suspected of illegal oil transfer

Sibling around-the-world aviators

Amazon makes first Big Tech challenge to EU online content rules

Allies refuse to give Ukraine timeframe on joining

Age is just a number: Qoro

Three from three for Hockey women

RPSSA aims to nurture young talents

MOE to meet bus operators

Kalouniwai and Bainimarama are related: Tikoduadua

Tabuya outlines steps to graduate people from Social Protection Scheme

Pay hike expected for civil service

Caster Semenya wins appeal at European Court of Human Rights

Labour Mobility Program under review

Ministry to collaborate with Thai academic institutions

Sanatan Fiji welcomes budget allocation

RZA talks creativity

Thailand's monarchy looms over battle

Drake is yet another artist targeted

Teacher unions rejected Kuruleca’s appointment: Radrodro

Flash floods rage in Vermont

Allowances increased; contracts signed: FRU

Do not play blame game: Kumar

Russian troops 'trapped' in eastern city of Bakhmut

Tawake, Coates in Waikato squad

Threats to regional unity: Qereqeretabua

Lal apologises, Rabuka not offended

Concert season is so weird right now

MOE maps five-year plan: Radrodro

Court remands man for alleged robbery

Radrodro rejects Kuruleca’s appointment

Rainn Wilson wasn’t happy filming

Two ministries receive social protection strategy

Nassar, disgraced doctor who abused US gymnasts, stabbed in prison

Strong visitor arrivals forecast by PATA

Punjas announces deal with FRU

Harry Styles hit in eye

From trauma to training - new lives for North Korea’s defectors

Michael Cera couldn’t join in the ‘Barbie’ group chat

Johannesburg residents stunned by once-in-a-decade snowfall

Electoral Registration Amendment Bill 2023 motion approved

Learning ground for Yasawa

President acknowledges Fiji Pearls struggles at I-tatau

Suva building on positives ahead of Labasa clash

Bala asked to provide proof

More focus on school participants for Chess

Threads surges to 100 million users

Tom Cruise debunked ‘weirdest story’

Leveraging international cooperation crucial

Kumar labels budget as deceitful

Saifiti’s Origin comeback after suspension

Kremlin says Putin held post-mutiny talks

Budget does not address poverty: Chand

Recent spendathon concerning: Koya

Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp down

Liam Payne says he’s 6 months sober

Palestinian boy killed during Israeli assault was unarmed

Parliament discussing alleged attack against PM

Winning start for Fiji Hockey teams

Aretha Franklin’s family heads to court

Icelandic volcano erupts near capital

46 HIV deaths last year

BSP Life pays out $44m

Restoration of water supply in Labasa progressing

Madonna shares health update

FIFA lifts Zimbabwe suspension in time for World Cup qualifiers

Review of legislation crucial says Kamikamica

Businesswoman granted bail

Turkey gives green light to Swedish NATO membership bid

‘Joy Ride’ works too hard

One game at a time for Suva

Silktails ready for Ryde Eastwood Hawks

Safe space for young female footballers

Alcaraz into the Wimbledon quarter-finals

Djokovic holds off Hurkacz to reach quarter-finals again

Review of issuance of PSV license possible: Ro Filipe

Kamikamica to lodge complaint against Sayed-Khaiyum

Health Minister clarifies salary increment

LTA concerned over bad driver behaviour

Need to improve the information system: Kiran

Increased budget for tourism and Civil Aviation

Government lacks creativity, claims Koya

Nadi lady spends $50k to revamp her business

New Zealand beat Vietnam 2-0 in final warmup before World Cup

Gerrard says "family feeling" was a key reason for joining Al-Ettifaq

Former Juventus chairman given a 16-month ban

Sumo retirees play for laughs

Alibaba shares rise 5.5%

Warsaw into hub of creative arts

Coalition government rubbishes conspiracy claims

Focal point on scrum for Nadroga

Ditoka labels Seruiratu’s comment as misguided notion

Buikoto appointed Vodafone Fiji CEO

Bala under the spotlight

Raunchy rollercoaster to China

Khan to lead Ba FC

No effort from previous government says Gavoka

Fiji hockey starts World Cup campaign on a high

TSLS grants to address labour shortages

Fiji’s international visitor arrivals looks strong: PATA

UN experts arrive in Honduras to explore anti-corruption mission installation

China inflation kicks off week with a bang

Temporary closure of Nausori bound lane on Kings Road

New Zealand could host State of Origin game from 2027

New Zealand, EU ink trade deal

Valentino takes modern haute couture

Impact of national debt, PM reveals