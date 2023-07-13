World

How murder and mayhem tore apart an Indian state

July 13, 2023 1:00 pm

[Source: BBC]

Deadly violence has plunged Manipur, a scenic Indian state bordering Myanmar, into turmoil for more than two months.

Clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have resulted in their complete segregation. The BBC’s Soutik Biswas travelled to the tribal district of Churachandpur, where the violence began, to explore how the profound division has led to fury and isolation.

On a cloudy afternoon last week, hundreds of men and women congregated outside a hastily-built bamboo hut memorial in Churachandpur, nestled amidst Manipur’s picturesque hills in north-eastern India.

Article continues after advertisement

Mostly clad in black and many with war paint on their faces, the mourners belonged to the tribal Kuki group, who are mostly Christian. The hut walls were plastered with photographs of their own, who had died in a recent bout of ethnic violence with the majority Meiteis, most of whom are Hindus.

Clashes between the two communities sparked by an affirmative action controversy have roiled Manipur since early May.

The violence has left more than 130 people dead, and nearly 60,000 have become refugees in their own land.

Now the Kuki have demanded “territorial autonomy” for the group, a euphemism for a separate, independent administration.

The Meitei have warned that any dismemberment of Manipur is out of question.

At the memorial, Kuki mourners sobbed at the pictures of the victims who included a two-month-old boy and a 104-year-old man.

Wreaths littered the bamboo strip floor. A whiteboard overflowed with condolence messages. Outside, a row of dummy coffins painted in black spilled out on to a highway linking Churachandpur with the Imphal valley, where the Meitei community lives.

“We want freedom! We want independence from the Meitei! We want independence from Manipur!” a protester shouted from the podium.

The crowd roared in approval. A woman belted out a country music-inflected protest song to a pre-recorded track.

A group of masked Kuki men clad in black and wielding slender batons swiftly infiltrated the gathering, and appeared to seize control of the stage.

“Are they carrying guns?” someone in the crowd shouted.

“No, they aren’t,” said another protester, wearing an Iron Maiden tee-shirt.

Meanwhile, a local politician in sunglasses worked the crowd.

“We want justice for our innocent victims! Long live tribal unity!”

The ethnic divide in Manipur is bitter and deep. Churachandpur, a tribal district in the south of Manipur, sits atop the lush green hills, some 80km (49 miles) southwest of Imphal, the Meitei-dominated valley capital.

The Kukis and Meiteis bleed into each other as the sweeping hills descend into the valley. Today, however, the two groups are livid at each other, divided – and separated.

The compulsions of geography mean that an estimated 300,000 mostly Kuki people who live in Churachandpur are now isolated from the Imphal valley, where the Meitei majority also enjoys political dominance. Life and work between the two communities has stalled. The Internet has been cut all over the state, further heightening the isolation.

“Our lives have been upended. It is like living in a constant siege,” said Mung Nihsial, a student in Churachandpur.

Leaving Manipur has become a nightmare for the Kukis. Those in Churachandpur say they cannot access their nearest airport in Imphal, a 90-minute drive from the town, fearing attacks in the valley. A twice-weekly helicopter service to Imphal has found few local takers because “we fear for our lives even at Imphal airport”, according to Liawzalal Vaiphei, a Kuki who runs a non-profit organisation.

Instead, the Kukis are forced to endure a gruelling 380km (236-mile), 14-hour-long road journey through a landslide-prone area to take a flight out of Aizawl, the capital of the neighbouring state of Mizoram. Using the same route heavy trucks take up to two days to ferry essential supplies from Aizawl to Churachandpur. Not surprisingly, prices of essentials have shot up in the local market.

“Mobility has become our biggest problem because we can no longer go to the Imphal Valley.

We have lost our primary lifeline,” said Suan Naulak, a policy consultant.

Doctors complain of a shortage of medicines – paracetamol, antibiotics, antacids, cough syrups – at the 114 relief camps housing more than 12,000 Kuki evacuees, including some with terminal illnesses and HIV-Aids. Three refugees have already died in the camps, including a man who had undergone surgery before the violence erupted. Nylon mosquito nets are suspended throughout the camps, creating a protective canopy shielding the inmates from endless bites.

Genminlian, a 40-year-old policeman living in a camp, is afflicted with HIV, diabetes, tuberculosis, and neurological problems. Although the local hospital has been supplying retroviral drugs to treat HIV, other essential medicines are scarce. “Our house has been burnt down, my husband is sick, we can’t get many of his medicines and we have a six-year-old daughter. That’s how life is now,” said his wife, Grace.

The sprawling 61-year-old, 230-bed hospital in the town is facing an unprecedented manpower crisis. A third of its 74-member staff were Meitei, who has now left. The hospital has hired two dozen Kuki volunteers from a nursing school to help out.

Weekly visits by oncologists, neurologists and urologists from Imphal to attend to local patients have ceased, as the hospital faces a scarcity of specialised doctors. A Kuki man recently admitted with gunshot injuries had to be airlifted to Guwahati, the capital of Assam – and not Imphal – more than 500km away, for emergency surgery. (He survived.)

In normal times, an ambulance would travel to Imphal once a week to pick up the hospital’s stock of medicines. Since May, the hospital has been reliant on a mere three deliveries of medicines from the government, transported via army convoys from Imphal. A group of private doctors have sent two deliveries from neighbouring Mizoram. “God forbid if a Kuki suffers from a heart attack or is grievously injured in a road accident here. We can’t take him down to Imphal for emergency treatment,” said Dr Lonlei Vaiphei, the superintendent of the hospital.

The ethnic separation also evoked a sense of disruption and loss. Manghaulian, an 18-year-old Kuki teenager, was forced to escape from a school for the blind in Imphal as violence erupted in the valley. The school had been his home for five years and he was learning to play drums. As his community became targets of Meitei attacks the school authorities put him in an SUV and returned him to his family home to Kangpokpi, a tribal-dominated hill district.

When their village in Kangpokpi faced an attack, Manghaulian and his family had to flee once again, this time in a bus, more than 100km away to a relief camp in Churachandpur. “I just want to go back to Imphal and learn to play drums at my school. I don’t know what is going on,” he said.

Churachandpur was the ground zero of violence, which broke out on 3 May.

Mobs set fire to homes and businesses belonging to the Meiteis in the town, prompting the evacuation of 9,000 community members from 13 neighbourhoods under the protection of the army. The evacuees were then taken under protection to Imphal.

Around the same time, army convoys ferried uphill to Churachandpur some 15,000 Kuki evacuees from Imphal, where they had become the target of the Meiteis. A few thousand – mostly government workers and businesspeople- rented homes or moved in with their relatives, and the rest moved into relief camps. “There hasn’t been much of administrative support from Imphal. There are scarcities,” a senior army official, who preferred to remain unnamed, said.

Things are so dire that the army has taken weapons from police stations and explosives used by roadworks contractors so that they don’t fall in the hands of vigilantes and insurgents. More than 900 rebels belonging to two dozen Kuki groups seeking greater self-determination within Manipur are lodged in seven security camps in Churachandpur under a “suspension of operations” agreement with the government since 2008. But there are allegations that many rebels have escaped from the camps following the violence and have subsequently joined the ongoing conflict, a claim denied by the security forces.

At Kangvai, barely 20 minutes from the town centre, security forces now patrol a buffer zone separating Kuki and Meitei villages. These villages – some of them separated by just a 200m strip of a road – were abandoned by most residents during the violence. Farmers from both groups frequently cross over to cultivate their plots that lie in what is now rival territory. More than 500 troops are engaged here to keep peace.

A semblance of normalcy has indeed returned to the frayed Churachandpur town. The bustling main market opens thrice a week. People sell petrol in plastic bottles in the black market; women hawk vegetables under garden umbrellas; shops selling bedsheets, shoes, stationary and toys do business and there are small queues outside cash machines. A trickle of farmers have begun returning to their fertile farms that grow paddy, ginger, cabbage, cauliflower, pumpkin and more.

It all looks almost normal until you realise it isn’t.

Inside the town, most Meitei houses and settlements have been burnt to cinders. The name Churachandpur has been blackened out on business and residential signs, replaced by spray-painted letters proclaiming “Lamka,” which many Kukis assert as the original name of the place.

Kuki children have begun playing war games with toy guns. “How they want to play with their friends has changed. I have never seen this here before,” said Muan Mgaiht, a local. Since schools are shut, many students are joining volunteer forces to protect their villages. (Most village homes have licensed single-barrel guns used for hunting.)

“Peace is extremely fragile here. Things can turn bad very quickly. The communities are completely separated,” the army officer said.

Mr Naulak himself is a stark example of this separation. He was working as a private consultant to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ruling government, headed by Chief Minister Biren Singh, on the programme to modernise state-run schools. He says he was sitting with six of his friends in his rented two-storey home in Imphal when a Meitei mob attacked it and torched his car. They fled by scaling the backyard fence into a neighbour’s home who happened to be a Kuki police officer. Army trucks drove them to the airport, from where they took a flight out to Delhi.

A third of the top bureaucrats and police officers running the government in Imphal were Kukis, and left the city after the violence, a top government official, who preferred to remain unnamed, said. Mr Naulak, who has returned to Churachandpur, said he could not think to returning to his old job and home.

“It now seems we [Kukis and Meteis] don’t know each other at all. We are completely separated.

Fire ravages village in Rewa

Insufficient space for drug exhibits still a concern

iTaukei Bank in the pipeline: Vasu

Bala seeks time to provide evidence, Speaker approves request

SODELPA will not be happy says Naivalurua

Over 170 people graduate from Marriott Academy

Investigation against former FSC CEO continues

Serua Provincial Council meeting underway

More potential for the mining division

MOU signed for Caregivers

Comprehensive approach to curb crimes

Huw Edwards and the media scandal gripping the UK

Hollywood studios race to avoid actors' strike

How murder and mayhem tore apart an Indian state

Togiatama learning from the best

Hemingway's prose lures revellers to Spain's Pamplona

Northland players sidelined for indiscipline

Elon Musk accused of owing $500m

Hill concerned over boxers’ welfare

US Southwest mired in heat wave

Alcaraz douses Rune fireworks to reach Wimbledon semis for first time

Saudi's Al-Hilal sign Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio

Key nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards

Canada probes Nike, Dynasty Gold

Senators offer bill to block any U.S. president

Ice cream inspired by Thai temple tiles

BBC presenter at centre of sex photo scandal named as lead anchor Edwards

Walter Chiapponi to step down

Russian spy chief spoke to CIA boss about Ukraine

NATO allies offer Ukraine security assurances as Biden hits out at 'craven' Putin

We want to improve in every game says Macuata coach

First loss for Fiji women’s hockey

$17k for the BOG winner

Whiteside looks forward to Powerlifting Fiji's future

AGs office lacks staff says Turaga

Six to represent Fiji Sailing to Pacific Games

Borrowing is not new: Usamate

Immigration Department anticipates pay rise

Rabuka clarifies Girmit Day celebrations

SPFL to continue assisting cane farmers

Bradman at his best as Blues save face on home soil

Kuruleca stays, work with her

Government on catch-up spending: Prasad

Keke Palmer credits motherhood

Britney Spears memoir ‘The Woman in Me’

Racism underlies disparities in maternal mortality in Americas

First Fijian woman to play for NZ in World Cup

Rovereto is Radrodro’s choice for PS

Ravalaca ready for Ali

Electoral Commission appoints new members, holds first meeting

No more coups, do not use the RFMF

Fiji Womens hockey continues winning streak

Iowa legislature passes six-week abortion ban in special session

Three Deputy Prime Ministers is costly, says Naupoto

DCE’s fairy-tale finish looms

Bottle tax concession for new players: Rabuka

Padma Lakshmi passes torch

Plans to diversify sugar production

Messi eager to face new challenge at Inter Miami

Court says Semenya can appeal testosterone limit for female athletes

NATO summit declaration says "Ukraine's future is in NATO"

Elton John says goodbye

Bondwell to open its latest flagship in North

Charlie Watts book collection

Solomon Islands PM's 'I am back home' comment in Beijing 'shameful'

Progressive steps taken to address water disruptions: Tuisawau

Environment Ministry to investigate mystery blue water

Ex-Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison after 53 years

Margot Robbie 'shocked' by fan fervour

Runway lighting stolen from Nigerian airport

Police investigation on Carpenters Fiji continues

Singh calls on FICAC Commissioner to step down

Raiwalui impressed with team’s growth

Repeat of 2022 final as Naitasiri brace for Nadi

South Korean zoo welcomes giant panda twins

FBC wins climate change reporting award

Trump seeks to delay trial in classified documents case

Police officer accused of murder

New sponsor for BOG

Ministry to address large-scale technologies

Fittler’s job on the line

Prasad appointed as Vodafone Fiji Regional Chief Marketing Officer

Police and anti-judicial reform protesters clash as bill advances

U.S. investigates 346,000 Ford Escape SUVs over door issues

BBC presenter sent abusive messages to second young person

Senegal's lone developer fights

Russian ex-navy commander shot dead while jogging in Krasnodar

Meta's Instagram to bring branded content tools to Threads

Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka

'Ukraine will make NATO stronger,' Zelenskiy says in summit city

Fisheries Act under review

Orphans to remain in state care: Kiran

Government prioritizes outsourcing industry

Tavatavanawai signs with Highlanders

Indonesia seizes Iranian-flagged tanker suspected of illegal oil transfer

Sibling around-the-world aviators

Amazon makes first Big Tech challenge to EU online content rules

Allies refuse to give Ukraine timeframe on joining

Age is just a number: Qoro

Three from three for Hockey women

RPSSA aims to nurture young talents

MOE to meet bus operators

Kalouniwai and Bainimarama are related: Tikoduadua

Tabuya outlines steps to graduate people from Social Protection Scheme

Pay hike expected for civil service

Caster Semenya wins appeal at European Court of Human Rights

Labour Mobility Program under review

Ministry to collaborate with Thai academic institutions

Sanatan Fiji welcomes budget allocation

RZA talks creativity

Thailand's monarchy looms over battle

Drake is yet another artist targeted

Teacher unions rejected Kuruleca’s appointment: Radrodro

Flash floods rage in Vermont

Allowances increased; contracts signed: FRU

Do not play blame game: Kumar

Russian troops 'trapped' in eastern city of Bakhmut

Tawake, Coates in Waikato squad

Threats to regional unity: Qereqeretabua

Lal apologises, Rabuka not offended

Concert season is so weird right now

MOE maps five-year plan: Radrodro

Court remands man for alleged robbery

Radrodro rejects Kuruleca’s appointment

Rainn Wilson wasn’t happy filming

Two ministries receive social protection strategy

Nassar, disgraced doctor who abused US gymnasts, stabbed in prison

Strong visitor arrivals forecast by PATA

Punjas announces deal with FRU

Harry Styles hit in eye

From trauma to training - new lives for North Korea’s defectors

Michael Cera couldn’t join in the ‘Barbie’ group chat

Johannesburg residents stunned by once-in-a-decade snowfall

Electoral Registration Amendment Bill 2023 motion approved

Learning ground for Yasawa

President acknowledges Fiji Pearls struggles at I-tatau

Suva building on positives ahead of Labasa clash

Bala asked to provide proof

More focus on school participants for Chess

Threads surges to 100 million users

Tom Cruise debunked ‘weirdest story’

Leveraging international cooperation crucial

Kumar labels budget as deceitful

Saifiti’s Origin comeback after suspension

Kremlin says Putin held post-mutiny talks

Budget does not address poverty: Chand

Recent spendathon concerning: Koya

Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp down

Liam Payne says he’s 6 months sober

Palestinian boy killed during Israeli assault was unarmed

Parliament discussing alleged attack against PM

Winning start for Fiji Hockey teams

Aretha Franklin’s family heads to court

Icelandic volcano erupts near capital

46 HIV deaths last year

BSP Life pays out $44m

Restoration of water supply in Labasa progressing

Madonna shares health update

FIFA lifts Zimbabwe suspension in time for World Cup qualifiers

Review of legislation crucial says Kamikamica

Businesswoman granted bail

Turkey gives green light to Swedish NATO membership bid

‘Joy Ride’ works too hard

One game at a time for Suva

Silktails ready for Ryde Eastwood Hawks

Safe space for young female footballers

Alcaraz into the Wimbledon quarter-finals

Djokovic holds off Hurkacz to reach quarter-finals again

Review of issuance of PSV license possible: Ro Filipe

Kamikamica to lodge complaint against Sayed-Khaiyum

Health Minister clarifies salary increment

LTA concerned over bad driver behaviour

Need to improve the information system: Kiran

Increased budget for tourism and Civil Aviation

Government lacks creativity, claims Koya

Nadi lady spends $50k to revamp her business

New Zealand beat Vietnam 2-0 in final warmup before World Cup

Gerrard says "family feeling" was a key reason for joining Al-Ettifaq

Former Juventus chairman given a 16-month ban

Sumo retirees play for laughs

Alibaba shares rise 5.5%

Warsaw into hub of creative arts

Coalition government rubbishes conspiracy claims

Focal point on scrum for Nadroga

Ditoka labels Seruiratu’s comment as misguided notion

Buikoto appointed Vodafone Fiji CEO

Bala under the spotlight

Raunchy rollercoaster to China

Khan to lead Ba FC

No effort from previous government says Gavoka

Fiji hockey starts World Cup campaign on a high

TSLS grants to address labour shortages

Fiji’s international visitor arrivals looks strong: PATA

UN experts arrive in Honduras to explore anti-corruption mission installation

China inflation kicks off week with a bang

Temporary closure of Nausori bound lane on Kings Road

New Zealand could host State of Origin game from 2027

New Zealand, EU ink trade deal

Valentino takes modern haute couture

Impact of national debt, PM reveals