Charlie Kirk shooting throws Utah students into heart of US political divide

Scott Sperry jotted his name down on a sign-up sheet.

The 22-year-old student at Utah Valley University had watched Charlie Kirk’s videos for years and credits the conservative firebrand with being a catalyst in his own political involvement.

Now, on this Thursday afternoon, moments before his political hero was about to speak on campus, Mr Sperry thought it was time for him to pay it forward by joining its chapter of Turning Point USA – the organisation Kirk co-founded in 2012 to advocate for conservatism on college campuses.

Moments after taking his front-row seat to see Kirk speak, Mr Sperry watched in shock as a sniper bullet rang out and blood started pouring from Kirk’s neck. The images, he said, he still can’t shake, but he thinks the loss will only strengthen the movement Kirk inspired him to join.

“When you try to silence a voice like this, they don’t go away – you only amplify it,” the second-year student said. “There are now going to be a million Charlie Kirks, and I feel like that’s the thing that we need to do.”

As the immediate shock of the attack calms, some at Utah Valley University said it has been replaced with a deep sense of resolve to continue what Kirk began.

Students with various political ideologies – including those vehemently opposed to Kirk’s beliefs – told the BBC they’ve felt a personal sense of responsibility to ensure healthy debates on college campuses continue.

With branches at more than 850 colleges, Turning Point USA – which Kirk co-founded when he was just 18 – has been credited with helping galvanise younger voters and helping Donald Trump win the White House.

Kirk, who had millions of followers online, would often tour college campuses across the country to debate issues like gender, race, gun control and immigration. His views – and his confrontational style – often drew criticism from the left and attracted protestors to his on-campus events.

At a speaking event at San Francisco State University last spring, one student called him a “rage baiter” while others accused him of using real-life students as “click-bait” – he often posted his heated arguments with liberals online, where the exchanges would go viral.

