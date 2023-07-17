World

Can US and China set aside rivalry for climate action?

July 17, 2023 11:01 am

[Source: BBC]

As John Kerry touches down in China, the main question will be whether the world’s biggest superpowers – and polluters – can dispel diplomatic tensions to focus on key climate goals.

Mr Kerry, the US special envoy on climate, is the latest top official to be dispatched from Washington following visits by Antony Blinken and Janet Yellen – as the US seeks to restart stalled relations with Beijing.

He will meet his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua and other officials on his four-day trip. Mr Kerry’s office says he wants to engage with China on “increasing implementation and ambition”, and ensuring a successful COP28, the UN climate change conference scheduled for the end of the year.

Article continues after advertisement

While their meeting is not widely expected to yield any concrete decisions, it will be seen as a conversation starter. They are likely to discuss their common challenges of accelerating their switch to clean energy and reducing carbon emissions.

The two countries are the biggest investors in renewable energy, with China alone making up more than half of the world’s total renewable energy investment, according to one assessment.

But they are also the world’s two largest carbon emitters, making them the “G2 of energy consumption, energy use and pollution,” noted Dan Kammen, an energy professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

“So both are making major steps, but neither are actually seeing emissions fall yet,” he told the BBC Newshour programme.

Both governments are evidently still struggling to balance the demands of economic growth and reducing emissions, leading to contradictory moves that have attracted criticism from environmentalists.

It wasn’t so long ago that China appeared keen on reducing its reliance on coal.

In 2020, President Xi Jinping announced key carbon neutrality goals after a steady ramp-up in previous years in clean energy infrastructure. Years of worsening smog in Beijing and other cities had triggered widespread public anxiety, prompting authorities to progressively shut down coal-fired power plants and curtail coal production.

But since then, blackouts have been plaguing the country, mainly attributed to either the coal power slowdown or severe droughts affecting hydropower output. The resurgent post-Covid economy, both domestically and globally, has seen a greater demand for power as China’s factories increase production. Extreme heatwaves – like the one seen this summer – and cold snaps have also led to higher electricity consumption.

China has now shifted to prioritising its energy security. That means moving back to coal power because this is seen as more reliable when compared with the intermittency of wind and solar energy.

Last year, China approved a dramatic increase in its coal power output, the equivalent of approving two large coal power plants a week, according to one analysis.

Another found that while renewable energy now forms a greater share of China’s power output, coal-fired power was still rising in absolute terms because of the sheer demand.

Activists have criticised the return to coal as a lazy way of solving the problem, arguing that there are market policies and infrastructure solutions that can make clean energy supply more consistent.

As for the US, it has recently passed two pieces of legislation that would put billions of dollars into clean energy. But it has also just approved one of its largest oil and gas drilling projects in recent years in Alaska.

US carbon emissions also grew in 2022 as the country consumed more natural gas during extreme weather that year, according to the International Energy Agency.

“The US is no better… so each one has a long way to go, each one needs to egg the other on, and most importantly all the countries all around are watching to what degree the US and China absolutely are dead serious about the climate goals,” said Prof Kammen.

Laying out their wishlists

Analysts say Mr Kerry may try to persuade China to fully capitalise on its clean energy resources and achieve carbon neutrality more quickly.

China aims to peak its carbon emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060 – goals which some say are too far off and give it too much leeway. Others have also taken issue with the fact that China is still considered a “developing country” by the UN, which means it is held to different standards than the US and other major powers.

Earlier this month Ms Yellen urged Beijing to donate to international climate funds set up by richer countries to help poorer economies struggling with climate change. China has rejected such requests in the past, citing its UN status.

China’s own wishlist may include the removal of a recently reinstated US tariff on Chinese-manufactured solar panels. It may also object to proposed US taxes on foreign steel and aluminium based on carbon emissions, which would hit Chinese exports hard.

Both sides could also use climate issues as a bargaining chip in their wider trade and political negotiations.

China would be reluctant to be seen as giving in to the US given the current state of their relationship, warned Li Shuo, Greenpeace East Asia’s senior global policy advisor based in Beijing.

But there is an opportunity for Mr Kerry and Mr Xie to “capitalise on this relatively calm period… to separate their bilateral relationship from their climate conversation”, he told the BBC.

In other words, both countries need to urgently put aside their rivalry to address the climate crisis, say experts. There is hope for a return to the amity seen at the 2021 COP meeting, where they announced a surprise joint agreement to accelerate emissions reductions.

“You could still make an argument to decouple your trade, as long as you are willing to bear the cost. But you can never make an argument to decouple climate engagement because… this issue will never be singlehandedly solved by the US or China. It is truly a global issue that requires all hands on deck,” said Mr Li.

Prof Kammen agreed. “Let’s recognise that if we don’t fix this, all our disputes about human rights and things are important – but they are truly rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic,” he said.

Two lives lost in separate accidents

Police concerned with increase in loitering

US Embassy issues security alert

Bainimarama and Qiliho to stand trial

Fijians under Labour Mobility Scheme to access FNPF

PM apologizes for budget shortfalls

Success comes with sacrifice and perseverance; Taginaqali

Psychological first aid provided to accident witnesses

Budget promotes agriculture as a business: FCLC

UAE to increase cooperation with Fiji

Health Ministry addresses critical infrastructure issues

Can US and China set aside rivalry for climate action?

Nine bodies recovered from flooded tunnel

Tourism Fiji gets recognition

Thousands evacuated as firefighters battle La Palma wildfire

Chinese military-run hospital ship arrives in Kiribati

Iran's morality police to resume headscarf patrols

'Heat storm' stretches into southern Europe

Tonga looks organized: Raiwalui

No Skipper Cup this week

Golden lift for Rainibogi

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign

De Silva and Mathews rescue Sri Lanka

Australia retain Ashes after thrilling ODI victory

Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

Tago, Jenkins fire as Panthers withstand Dolphins to remain on top

Search for man suspected of killing 4 people

Draw for Navua and Tavua

Empowering resource owners is vital: Koroi

2,000 evacuated in La Palma wildfire in Spain’s Canary Islands

Cuvu U18 to face Natabua in West final

PIF members discuss the final draft

Cakaudrove next for Northland

Johnson stars as Warriors thump Sharks to send statement

UK councils call for ban on disposable vapes by 2024

United Airlines agrees to give union pilots big pay raises

China’s Shein hit with RICO, a law used for organised crime

South Korea landslides, floods kill more than 20

Weightlifting Fiji wins medals in India

Israel's Netanyahu suffers dehydration after holiday in heatwave

Lautoka extends DFPL lead

RFMF farewells Pearls trio

World Cup players aim to break down barriers for working mothers

Police officers charged for alleged attempted rape

FBC records $1million profit

Crime rates decline in Capital City

Pope approves Shanghai bishop as Vatican chides China for lack of consultation

Discussing suicide with empathy and care

Police assists in rescue effort

Canada's 'Hollywood North' hurt by twin strikes in US

Zelenskiy warns of Russian efforts to halt Kyiv's troops

Police release alarming road fatality statistics

Phoenix braves relentless wave of extreme heat in US Southwest

Elon Musk says Twitter's cash flow still negative as ad revenue drops 50%

Tailevu records second successive win

LTA Board meets Western bus operators

Two DFPL games postponed

QVS and LMS U18 final in Eastern Zone

Make our roads safe again: Tuinaceva

All Blacks beat old foes in Auckland

Twenty regional trainers completed trainers' program

Alcaraz will have to kick Djokovic off his throne, says Wilander

Messi completes signing for Inter Miami on deal until 2025

Coates bags three as Storm strike Roosters

Police notes drop in crime rate

Skipper Cup champs fall at home

US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now

Members vote in favour of industrial action

Safety concerns prompt talks of relocating families

Silktails inch closer to RMC semifinals

Reynolds shines as Broncos outclass Bulldogs

Labasa holds Suva

Youth arrested for alleged illicit drug possession

NBA star Westbrook joins 49ers group in Leeds takeover

UCI bars transgender women from competing in female category

US House to weigh bill allowing older pilots

Hollywood's diversity push is guilt driven: Kapur

Biden 2024 campaign says it has $77 million in the bank

'Pay up!:' Hollywood actors, writers team on picket lines

Police welcomes amended nightclub hours

Flying Fijians end week at sand dunes

FIU reports politically exposed individual to FICAC

Zelenskiy warns of Russian efforts to halt Kyiv's troops

Separate fire incidents destroy homes

Fiji hockey teams qualify for World Cup

Christopher Nolan says he will not make films during strike

Four teams for Women's BOG

France celebrates Bastille Day

England awarded women's 4x100m relay gold

Ashwin's seven-wicket haul hands Windies crushing defeat

Biden forgives $39 billion in US student debt using program tweak

Robbie, Lee Ralph and more actors react to SAG-AFTRA strike

One in four UK single-parent households unable to afford food

Nokia misses second-quarter expectations

US Republican 2024 hopefuls defend Ukraine support at Iowa conservative forum

Disney seeks to toss district lawsuit in DeSantis feud

Elon Musk says xAI will examine universe

K-Pop supergroup BTS' Jung Kook releases solo single

US approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

Selection headache for Raiwalui

Respect rights of migrant workers: Sharma

Study to revive the rail system

Radrodro defends his decision on PS appointment

Vanua Korolevu embraces budget inclusion of allowances

Fiji U20 finishes10th

Ponga all class as Knights torch Wests Tigers

Suva continues winning form

Farrell to create history for Fiji

Alcaraz mauls Medvedev and sets his sights on Djokovic in dream final

England held by Canada in World Cup warmup, Spain, Italy win

‘Sex and the City’ at 25

The twisty ‘Full Circle’ goes around

Deep-sea mining threatens tuna fisheries - study

Good news for iTaukei living overseas

Voter registration made easy

Fierce competition within Flying Fijians

Mandy Moore spots thief allegedly stealing

Government intent on tackling NCD crisis: Lalabalavu

Fiji hockey to play in Bronze medal play-offs

Rally to bring westerners together through netball

Village Improvement Scheme is back

Work in progress to regulate sale of industrial glue

Climate Change Act targets community-focused approach

New African Football League to start on Oct. 20

Bournemouth sign midfielder Faivre from Lyon

Counterfeit passports, driver licences made in NZ used by international criminals

Who the Emmys surprisingly overlooked

Mick Fleetwood performs ‘Songbird’

Liquor amendment bill passed

FIU records $252m worth of suspected transactions

Teacher strikes likely to end in England

UN uncovers 87 bodies

Cory Monteith remembered on tenth anniversary

Habosi to miss Tonga Test

Water Resource Tax raises revenue: Prasad

Nand challenges government to deliver promise

Pearls to face Silver Ferns, Jamaica in training matches

New child department to increase children's visibility

Thai democracy; parliament fails to elect new prime minister

FNPF appoints new Chief Investment Officer

Tailevu wary of newcomers

Rehabilitation on Heritage sites

ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's events

US resists calls by Trump to postpone trial

20,000 free tickets for Women's World Cup

Dragons, Jedi and zombies find a seat at the awards table

Microsoft-Activision faces blow to bid to buy Call of Duty maker

Khloé Kardashian teases possible return of brother Rob

Chopped fingertip mailed to French president’s residence

Nawaqanitawase to start for Argentina clash

Matt Damon ‘fell into a depression’

Ukraine's Kichenok wins Wimbledon mixed doubles title with Pavic

US House debates 'culture wars' amendments to must-pass defense bill

Twitter to offer ad revenue share to select content creators

Pacific Islands Forum chair confident in safety of Japan's release into ocean

Economic recovery maintains pace

12 homeless following Rewa fire

Five government officials to attend DRR training

Russian general says top military brass betrayed soldiers fighting in Ukraine

Police made recommendations to the GCC Review Committee

Chile animal shelter offers hope

Alphabet shares soar after it expands AI chatbot internationally

US govt tells vaccine makers to price updated COVID shots reasonably

Flying Fijians training going well

Nadroga aware of threat

Northland returns to where they started

2023-2024 National Budget passed

National hockey teams to face NZ in semis

Police professionalism a challenge

Adapt to changes: Koroi

Management of technical college’s disastrous: Prasad

JSC investigates complaint against FICAC Commissioner

MSMEs capitalize on week-long carnival

Reduced delays and costs for Lautoka exports to Australia

Rice delivery almost complete

Flying Fijians officially unveil RWC kit

Playing Iron Man would affect acting skills

Excessive heat is baking US Southwest and expected to get worse

We’ve been saying Taylor Lautner’s name wrong

CIU created to control awarding of contracts: Ro Filipe

We have to challenge ourselves: Brown

Climate Change threatens water sources

PRB building on a time bomb

Children in hospital after being tear-gassed in Nairobi

Meta to contest EU antitrust charges at July 13 hearing

More CCTV cameras needed says Kumar

Fiji men’s hockey holds NZ

SRIF to ramp up field visits to farmers

Iraq's ancient sites

PSH Hospital delivers first baby

Boost for Pearls ahead of World Cup

Russian general reported killed in attack on Berdyansk hotel

Peru temple site, archaeologists explore

McDonald's China owners Carlyle, Trustar plan $4 bln exit

Ashwin wrecks Windies as India dominate opening day

Mo'unga back at flyhalf, McKenzie cut for All Blacks' clash with Springboks

Pakistan gets final approval for $3bn IMF bailout

Police officers sent on leave pending investigation

Stay away from the Vunato area warns MOH

'Succession,' 'Last of Us' lead nominees