World

Boris Johnson's staff accused of more rule-breaking parties inside No 10

| @BBCWorld
January 14, 2022 5:48 pm
[Source: BBC]

Downing Street staff have been accused of holding two leaving parties in No 10 on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

The Telegraph reported the gatherings were made up of around 30 people drinking alcohol and dancing to music until the early hours.

Restrictions at the time banned indoor mixing between different households.

No 10 has not denied the events took place on 16 April 2021.

A spokeswoman confirmed Boris Johnson’s former director of communications, James Slack, “gave a farewell speech” to thank colleagues ahead of taking up a new role as deputy editor of The Sun newspaper.

Mr Johnson was not at either gathering as he was spending the weekend at his country estate, Chequers.

