Young balances the pool and the book

Fiji swimmer Tolu Young [file photo]

Fiji swimmer Tolu Young is proving that success in sport doesn’t have to come at the expense of education.

Between grueling hours of training, a demanding competition schedule and constant travel, the 20-year-old is also pursuing a Business Technology degree at Arizona State University.

He says it’s a balancing act that requires discipline, time management and the same determination that has driven his progress in the pool.

Article continues after advertisement

Young’s journey began in local waters, but he never imagined it would take him this far — from humble training sessions as a child to now representing Fiji in major world events.

Young adds each competition, whether at home or abroad, has been a stepping stone in a career built on persistence and passion.

“I know I have to prepare for work after swimming and sports, I’m schooling currently in Arizona State University studying a Business Technology degree and I hope to pursue data analytics, possibly after college and after swimming definitely.”

He adds his family has been a constant source of encouragement, recognising the dedication and sacrifices required to reach this level while studying aswell.

Their support has been a vital part of his development, both as an athlete and as a person.

Young and his older sister Nylla departed Fiji for the United States this morning, where he will continue his studies and training.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.