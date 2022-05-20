Solid start for Fijiana in Toulouse 7s

Alowesi Nakoci scored two tries for the Fijiana against USA [Source: World Rugby]

The Fijiana 7s team started its Toulouse 7s campaign on a winning note, defeating the USA 26-12.

Fijiana avenged its loss to the Americans in Langford two weeks ago.

Their offloading play caught USA scrambling in defense, Reapi Uluinasau dragged two defenders to the left before passing to Alowesi Nakoci who stepped back midfield straight to the try-line.

She secured back-to-back tries following some smart play by captain Rusila Nagasau, committing two defenders before passing to Lavena Cavuru.

Cavuru took on an opposing player one-on-one before releasing Nakoci who scored between the sticks.

Vasiti Solikoviti showed her strength, forcing a turnover and was involved again at the far right, wrestling her way over the try-line.

Fijiana led 19-0 at halftime.

Vatukarasa lass Uluinasau put the Fijiana further in front with a try a minute into the second half for a 26-0 lead.

USA answered back in the 12th minute through Sarah Levy exposing the tired Fijiana defenders.

Vani Buleki was caught unexpected at the try-line in what could’ve been Fijiana’s sixth try.

USA from 95 meters out, brushed off the Fijian defenders, releasing for Ilona Maher who fended off Verenaisi Ditavutu and dotted down their second try.

Fijiana’s second match is against Australia at 4.06am tomorrow.