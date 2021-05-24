Shadow Fijiana 7s team takes women's top prize

The shadow Fijiana 7s team, Mt Masada has taken the women’s top prize in Fiji rugby’s Mobile Super Sevens Series.

Mt Masada were too good for the Sea Hawks women’s team defeating them 36-nil at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Fijiana ran in four unanswered tries in the first half to Ana Naimasi, Raijieli Daveua, Aloesi Nakoci and Rusila Nagasau for a 24-0 scoreline.

The second half wasn’t any different as they dominated all aspects of the game.

Tries from Lavenia Cavuru, Laisana Likuceva, Vasiti Solikoviti and Ana Roqica added icing on the cake.

Police took out third place beating the Lilian Amazons 21-0