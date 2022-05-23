Fiji wins gold in Toulouse

ELIA CANAKAIVATA [SOURCE: WORLD RUGBY]

Four second half tries handed the Fiji 7s team the Toulouse 7s title and a gold medal in France.

The national men’s team defeated Ireland 29-17 in the final this morning.

Fiji after trailing 14-12 to Ireland at the breather ran riot in the second half with support play, offloads and fancy footwork.

An individual brilliance by former Fijian Drua rep Napolioni Bolaca restored Fiji’s lead.

Nacuqu who was named the Player of the Final was a terror to Ireland dancing around defenders looking for space and at the right moment, took on two players before offloading to Vakurunabili who flew to the try-line at the corner.

It looked easy from then on with two more tries to Elia Canakaivata and Kaminieli Rasaku.

Ireland did have the last say with Jordan Conroy getting his second but it wasn’t quite enough.

Captain Tevita Daugunu scored Fiji’s first try while Conroy and Terry Kennedy crossed for Ireland in the second half.