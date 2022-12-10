Fiji suffers first heart-ache in Cape Town

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team recorded its first loss and will have to win the next match to advance into the quarter-finals of the Cape Town 7s.

South Africa defeated Fiji 17-7 in their second pool match this evening.

Joseva Talacolo started strong scoring the first try for Fiji in the second minute with a successful conversion by Waisea Nacuqu.

Unfortunately, this was Fiji’s only try of the first half as South Africa scored two consecutive tries.

The two tries were from Shilton Van Wyk in the 4th minute and Muller Du Plesis in the 5th minute.

The hosts led 12-7 at the break.

Slippery hands got the best of Fiji as a blind pass from Manueli Maisamoa led South Africa to take possession.

JC Pretorius took advantage to score a try in the 12th minute.

The match ended at 17-7.

Fiji plays Canada next at 2.38am.