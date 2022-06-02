7s team shifts focus to Oceania and Commonwealth

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team is back in the country following the France and London series tournaments.

They arrived late last night without coach Ben Gollings and a few other players, who are expected to come in today.

Assistant coach Viliame Satala says it was a good outing for the team following a gold medal win in Toulouse and finishing in third place during the London leg.

Satala says the focus will now shift to the Oceania 7s and Commonwealth Games.

“Yes we are having a two weeks break from this tour from France and England before we regroup next week for the Oceania in Auckland.”

He says this will also be a good opportunity to work on the combinations before the Commonwealth Games next month.

Meanwhile, the 7s side is pooled with Wales, France and Ireland in the Los Angeles 7s which will be held in August.