Tanivanuakula and Bose set for 7s debut in Dubai

George Bose (left) and Kavekini Tanivanuakula

Kavekini Tanivanuakula and George Bose will make their international debut for the Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s team at the SVNS HSBC Dubai 7s.

The duo joins a strong squad ready to represent Fiji on the world stage.

The 12-player squad also includes seasoned players such as Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Jerry Matana, Joji Nasova, Suliano Volivolituevei, Ilikimi Torosi, Terio Tamani, Pilipo Bukayaro, Ratu Filipe Sauturaga, Vuiviwa Naduvalo, and Iowane Teba.

Fiji’s campaign kicks off on November 30, with their first match against Spain at 6.06 pm, followed by a game against the USA at 9.52 pm. They’ll wrap up pool play against New Zealand at 3.16 am on December 1.