Skipper Cup an option for 7s players

Fiji Airways National Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber is looking at the upcoming Skipper competition as a window to get game time for his players.

With all sporting competitions on hold due to the current pandemic, the Fiji Rugby Union is working around the clock to ensure that once the restrictions are lifted the Skipper Cup will resume.

Baber says he has some new players in mind who will join the training squad and also play in the Skipper Cup.

“There are still players that are contracted and a wider group who we are looking at potentially moving forward to come in train in the squad. But also them coming in and play in the Skipper Cup hopefully and potentially any 7s tournament that we have here in Fiji.”

The FRU says they’ve picked July 11th as a tentative date to kick start Skipper Cup during a Board meeting earlier this week.