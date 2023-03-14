Rob Valetini praises Kemu

Rob [Left] Kemu Valetini

Wallabies number eight Rob Valetini has praised his older brother Kemu for his contribution to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua win against defending Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific champion the Crusaders last weekend.

It was a special moment for Rob watching his Kemu slot the winning penalty in the 82nd minute at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The 24-year-old Wallabies star admitted it was a special moment seeing Kemu play in front of family and also on a ground their father had played on in the past.

Article continues after advertisement

“I called my parents after the game and they were happy as well. He’s been on a long journey, through a lot of injuries on that and he has been around the rugby scenes around the world as well so we’re just super stocked to see him debut for Fiji”

Kemu spent a season with the Melbourne Rebels development side before heading for a stint in Spain, but earned a short term Drua contract following an impressive form last season in Shute Shield for Manly.

Rob says the moment was huge for Fijian rugby and admitted he dreaded having to travel there and tackle the Drua at some point in the future.

Valetini shares how kids growing up in Fiji now have a pathway to go through instead of going overseas to France or Japan, and the Drua is only going to get stronger with all the kids wanting to play there.

The Drua will face the Reds on Sunday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane at 5pm.

You can catch the live coverage of this match on FBC Sports.