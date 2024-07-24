QVS to work on game management

[Source: Pitas Picture]

Queen Victoria School Under-18 head coach Josaia Waiwalu emphasizes that his side will need to work on their game management.

Waiwalu says they will need to go through the motions of their game and follow the process of their game plan.

“I think for us we have to go through the motion and follow the process as it is, at times we lack that, but I think we have learned a lot.”

Article continues after advertisement

The winner of this Saturday’s Marist and Bua College matchup will meet QVS in the quarterfinals of the Fiji Secondary School Deans u18 competition.

You can watch the live coverage of this Saturday’s games at Subrails Park on FBC Sports.