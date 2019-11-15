Pacific Islands super rugby side a possibility

A Pacific Islands Super Rugby team based in South Auckland is gaining traction.

A group of former All Blacks, including Fiji born Joe Rokocoko are behind the establishment of the first professional rugby union team in Hawaii.

Kanaloa Hawaii has had its bid to join America’s Major League Rugby confirmed and is now in talks with New Zealand Rugby about joining a revamped Super Rugby competition.

Radio New Zealand reports it would be a separate team to the one that will play in the US, and would be based in South Auckland.

Rokocoko and fellow former All Blacks Jerome Kaino, John Afoa, Benson Stanley, Anthony Tuitavake and Ben Atiga are in the Kanaloa Hawaii ownership group.

Former All Blacks and Wallabies skills coach Mick Byrne would be head coach with former All Black Tamati Ellison assistant coach.

