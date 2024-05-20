Government weighs evacuation

[Source: Al Jazeera]

The government is considering evacuating Fijians residing in New Caledonia as unrest in the French territory escalates.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka revealed this in parliament this morning as he gave an update on the relationship between Fiji and Australia.

Rabuka says the government is working with Australia and New Zealand to bring Fijians home.

The unrest in New Caledonia erupted last week after the French parliament passed reforms to local provincial elections in New Caledonia, allowing French residents who have lived there for 10 years or more to vote.

France has since deployed troops to New Caledonia to try and stem the unrest.