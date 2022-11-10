New Tanoa for Sukuna Bowl

There will be a new tanoa for this year’s FMF Sukuna Bowl.

This was revealed during the launch of the event today at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua.

The previous coveted 71-year-old Sukuna Bowl was damaged in a fire that occurred at the 3FIR Building at QEB in December last year.

Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says their win last year is in the past and they want to keep the new tanoa at QEB.

He says Army like the Fiji 7s team is standing by its ethos of becoming a better version of themselves even at their best.

“Key to our preparations within the RFMF is our ability to trust the process. A process designed in developing our soldiers to be their very best both on and off the field. We believe it is no longer about talent and talent today is irrelevant.”

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Meli Sateki stood on behalf of the 5436 Fiji Police members to offer their challenge to the defending champions.

“Thank you for making the tanoa look new. The Commander Sir, we look forward to the 25th of this month when we are going to bring the true spirit of ensuring that not only our family but the two organizations that we are going to embrace unified through our history. ”

The Sukuna Bowl will be held on the 25th of this month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports HD channel while overseas viewers will have to pay $US10.