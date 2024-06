[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Naitasiri has lifted the Inkk Farebrother Cup for this season.

The side defeated Nadroga 11-10.

Naitasiri tamed Lautoka last week and did the same to the gutsy Nadroga side today.

The Naitasiri skipper says they had two goals this year: to bag the Farebrother Cup and the Skipper Cup.

He adds that they have achieved their first goal and will now focus on the Skipper Cup.