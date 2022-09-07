MBHS to face Nasinu in Southern Zone U-15 final

[Source: Deans Trophy/Facebook]
Marist Brothers High School will battle Nasinu Secondary School in the Under-15 final of the Deans Trophy- Southern Zone competition.
The Kaunikuila boys got through the semi-final easily, dismantling Gospel High School 52-0 at the Suva Grammar Grounds earlier today.
In the second semi-final match, Nasinu overcame the hosts SGS 22-15.
In the U-17 grade semis, Marist thumped Sacred Heart College 50-0 while Suva Grammar School defeated Nasinu 31-10.
The U-19 matches are currently ongoing.
