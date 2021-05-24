Matawalu signs for Montauban

Flying Fijians scrum-half Nikola Matawalu will be staying in Europe next season but for a different club.

The 32-year-old has officially signed for French Pro D2 Montauban.

Matawalu will be leaving the Scottish-based club Glasgow Warriors since joining in 2012.

Matawalu has had a good outing with Glasgow, breaking the PRO12 record by being the first player to pick up four Man of the Match awards in a row for a series of electrifying performances in early 2013.

He left the club in 2015 and joined Bath Rugby for a short stint before re-signing with Glasgow for the 2017-18 PRO14 season.