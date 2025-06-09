Koronamaya 7s strengthens grassroots Rugby in Navosa

[Source: Yamacia Rugby/Facebook]

The second Koronamaya 7s Tournament is doing more than delivering exciting rugby action in Navosa – it is reinforcing grassroots development across the district.

The annual competition began yesterday at Vatureba Park in Vatumali Government Station, drawing teams from across Navosa and neighbouring areas for an energetic opening day of pool matches.

Established as a community-based initiative, the tournament supports the Koronamaya Rugby Club Development Project, aimed at strengthening grassroots pathways and building long-term rugby capacity in the region.

Organisers say the focus extends beyond competition, with opportunities also created for emerging coaches and match officials to gain valuable experience.

With strong community backing and village support, the Koronamaya 7s continues to serve as both a development platform and a unifying event for the people of Navosa.

