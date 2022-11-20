Ireland hold off Wallabies to win

Ross Byrne’s 77th-minute penalty earned Ireland a 13-10 victory over Australia in a turgid Autumn Test in Dublin.

Byrne was drafted into the Irish squad minutes before the kick-off as Johnny Sexton was ruled out by a calf injury.

With Sexton out, Jack Crowley started at fly-half and his 10th-minute penalty was the only first-half score.

Bernard Foley levelled on 56th minute and after Bundee Aki’s converted try was cancelled out by Jordan Petaia’s score, Byrne won it for Ireland.

Foley had a late penalty chance to level from the edge of the 22 and opted to kick for the corner in order to chase victory but the move backfired as they conceded a penalty after winning the lineout.