Hurricanes register first win of the Super Rugby Aotearoa

The Hurricanes registered their first win of the Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign as they overcame the Chiefs 25-18 at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton.

The 23-year-old fullback put on a masterclass display both from the boot and with the ball in hand, finishing the game with 10 points and two try assists to spare the blushes of teammate Scott Scrafton.

The towering second-rower put his team’s chances of victory in jeopardy late on in the contest after he picked up both a yellow and red card as well as conceding a penalty try, but the exploits of Barrett were enough to guide the visitors to success.

Article continues after advertisement

Starting the fixture with a clear determination to put the Chiefs on the back foot, the Hurricanes’ obvious attacking intent was rewarded within the first five minutes after a ton of space opened out wide from a scrum deep in enemy territory.

Jordie Barrett didn’t need a second invitation to take advantage of the Chiefs’ defensive lapse as he slung a looping pass to Kobus van Wyk, who strolled in untouched on the right-wing.

Barrett nearly punished the Chiefs again about 10 minutes later when Damian McKenzie failed to find touch from a clearing kick inside his 22.

Instead, the ball landed right in the arms of the Hurricanes fullback, who launched a mammoth drop goal attempt from 45 metres out, only for it to sail astray to the right of the posts.

A string of disciplinary issues on the Hurricanes’ part eventually handed the Chiefs their first scoring opportunity, with McKenzie making amends for his wayward punt by landing an easy penalty attempt from point-blank range.