Georgia stuns Wales in historic victory

Georgia, in one of the greatest upsets in international rugby union history, stunned Wales 13-12 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Wayne Pivac’s men had no answer to the biggest shocks in the sport’s history as the Lelos have shown plenty of improvement this year, defeating Italy in July and almost securing a victory over Samoa last weekend, but few saw this coming.

The hosts went into the break with a 12-3 advantage through a Jac Morgan brace.

Georgia had opened the scoring via Tedo Abzhandadze before Morgan’s double and was competitive throughout the first half.

They kicked off the second half with Sandro Todua’s try when Alex Cuthbert was off the field following a yellow card reduced the arrears and that gave Levan Maisashvili’s charges real hope going into the final quarter.

The Lelos controlled the last 20 minutes and deservedly won the game when Luka Matkava’s three-pointer bisected the uprights.

Wales will take on Australia in their final autumn series match next weekend.

In another autumn series match, South Africa thrashed Italy 63-21 while Scotland outclassed Argentina 52-29.

