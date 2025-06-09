FRU to retain shortlisted CEO candidates in key roles

[File Photo]

The Fiji Rugby Union is moving to retain key rugby expertise following the completion of its chief executive recruitment process, with plans to involve other shortlisted candidates in strategic roles across the organisation.

The approach reflects FRU’s broader focus on strengthening governance, technical capacity and institutional knowledge within the sport.

FRU board chair John Sanday says the process has highlighted the depth of local and international experience available to support Fiji Rugby’s long-term growth.

“But we’ve also had conversations — there were five shortlisted, but only four were interviewed, as one could not make it. We’ve spoken with the four and we would still like to have them involved in specific roles where their strengths align with areas we need to improve.”

Sanday says the shortlisted candidates have shown a strong willingness to remain part of Fiji Rugby’s future.

“We’re a family, and they’re all rugby people who want to be involved, and we want to involve them as much as possible.”

Fiji Rugby continues its push towards tier-one status as it builds on recent achievements.

