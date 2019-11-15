Fitness important for 7s players to join Skipper Cup

The National Men’s 7s players fitness will determine whether or not they will be able to join provincial teams for the upcoming Skipper Cup.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor made this comment as players have started their training for the resumption of the World Sevens Series in October.

O’Connor says fitness levels will be reviewed to see if players can join various provincial teams.

Article continues after advertisement

“They will undergo fitness test and so forth. And hopefully after the initial period of training we will then release them to play for their provincial teams that they can get some time. That applies to both the men and the women 7s team.”

Meanwhile, the next leg of the World Sevens Series will be held in Singapore on October 10th and 11th.