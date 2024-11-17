Fijian 7s team departs for Dubai

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s team will leave our shores today to compete in the highly anticipated HSBC Dubai 7s tournament.

The squad, a mix of seasoned campaigners and fresh talent, is determined to make a strong statement on the international stage.

Fiji’s campaign begins on November 30 with their first pool match against Spain at 6.06 pm.

Article continues after advertisement

They will then face the USA at 9.52 pm before wrapping up their pool games with a thrilling encounter against rivals New Zealand at 3.16 am on December 1.