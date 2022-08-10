Bati fullback grasping every opportunity

Sunia Turuva. [Photo: NRL]

Australian born Fiji Bati fullback, Sunia Turuva, is glad he’s re-signed with the Penrith Panthers for the next two seasons.

Turuva who made his NRL debut last weekend against Canberra Raiders says the club has done a lot for him.

The 19-year-old lost his mom about 11 months ago and he says his teammates and coaching staff are special.

Article continues after advertisement

“Another reason why I re-signed here after my mom passed, obviously Ivan was probably one of the first people to message me just shows the culture, what’s really going on here at Panthers.”

Last weekend he ran out as Panther number 609 against Canberra Raiders in his first NRL outing.

Head Coach Ivan Cleary has included the youngster again in his match-day 17 tomorrow but Turuva believes he has a long way to go.

“I guess I have a fair bit to learn in the game so I don’t think there’s any other club that could do that besides Penrith, I remember through my Juniors I wasn’t really making the squads but I just knew how to keep training hard, had to surround myself with the right people.”

Turuva and his Panthers play Tui Kamikamica and the Melbourne Storm tomorrow at 9:55pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.