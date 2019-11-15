Warriors roll Knights to keep finals hopes alive

Some superb finishing from winger Adam Pompey and a piece of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck magic have kept the Warriors’ improbable finals hopes alive.

A 36-6 win over the Knights in Tamworth means the Warriors will enter the final month of the regular season still in the finals equation.

The loss dealt a huge blow to the top four hopes of the Knights, but their participation in the finals is still all but assured.

The Warriors and NRL took the game to Tamworth to say “thank you” to the regional NSW city that hosted the team during their two-week COVID quarantine period in May. Their two-week stop in inland NSW was the start of stay in Australia that will soon extend into the fifth month.

Pompey’s touchdowns – one in either half – would have given regular wing duo Ken Maumalo and David Fusitu’a cause to smile as they watched on back in New Zealand.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s first-half try – his first of two for the afternoon – was just what you would expect from one of the competition’s best ball-runners.

Any slight hope the Knights had of staging a comeback were gone when George Jennings was given a clear path to the line with 10 minutes remaining. The party was in full swing when Tuivasa-Sheck scored his second for the day in the 73rd minute. Jazz Tevaga completed the rout with a try inside the final three minutes.