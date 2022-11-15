Turuva relishes World Cup experience

The feeling of being at the Rugby League World Cup for the Vodafone Fiji Bati is priceless for fullback Sunia Turuva.

After arriving in Fiji yesterday with Captain Kevin Naiqama and 19-year-old forward Joshua Wong, Turuva is now focusing on his next assignment which is the NRL with his champion Panthers side.

The Saunaka man from Nadi who was born in Australia is thankful to be given the opportunity and represent the Bati at the World Cup and he’ll cherish the moments.

“Really enjoyable, after the Pacific Test the boys sort of really knew each other so it just made it a lot easier to get along with the boys they just always singing hymns and stuff, it was good and happy.”

Turuva and the Bati will be joined by Fiji National Rugby League pioneers, former-Bati, Fiji Bulikula, members and affiliates at the FNRL 30th Anniversary Dinner tomorrow at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

The event commemorates 30 years of rugby league in Fiji and the contribution of selfless Fijians who have built up the FNRL since 1992.