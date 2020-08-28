Titans surge late to stun Dragons

The Gold Coast Titans have all but buried St George Illawarra’s finals hopes, scoring two tries in the final five minutes to steal a 14-10 victory over the Dragons on Friday night at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

The 13th-placed Titans’ win was just their fifth of the season​, while the Dragons blew a perfect chance to jump into ninth spot.

​Any thoughts the Dragons had of cruising to a comfortable victory soon disappeared, as the Titans staunchly defended their try-line during a testing 10-minute period of the first half.

It wasn’t just the Titans’ determined tackling that posed problems for the Dragons, who were forced to defend their own line on several occasions.

Dragons centre Zac Lomax broke the deadlock with a 22nd-minute penalty goal for the only points of the first half, but the Titans appeared to grow in confidence as the game wore on.

The Titans believed they had scored a legitimate try late in the half when Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa lost the ball on his own line, but the bunker thought otherwise and the home team survived to lead 2-0 at the break.

Jacob Host finally broke through for the game’s opening try eight minutes into the second half, with Lomax converting for an 8-0 lead.

Dragons interchange hooker Billy Brittain’s night lasted just four minutes after he failed an HIA.

The Titans hit back in the 52nd minute, as winger Phillip Sami slipped through shoddy defence for a try out wide to cut the deficit to 8-4.

Lomax gave his team a six-point lead with a 72nd-minute penalty goal and but the Titans kept fighting.

Their efforts were rewarded with a 75th-minute try to Tyrone Peachey, while Jamal Fogarty calmly added the extras to tie it up at 10-10.

Fogarty was on the end of a line break 90 seconds later to claim the match-winning try.