They are ready: Kativerata

[Source: Fiji Bati/Facebook]

Vodafone Fiji Bati coach Wise Kativerata exudes confidence as his squad prepares for this afternoon’s Pacific Championship showdown against the formidable PNG Kumuls.

A week of relentless training has revolved around one pivotal objective: fortifying their on-field defense, a facet Kativerata perceives as a chink in their armor during the Cook Islands clash last week.

While the previous game featured nine debutants, Kativerata proudly asserts that this week’s lineup is substantially improved, featuring two promising newcomers set to make their mark today.

“Kumuls got a very experienced side as we are all aware they are a big mobile pack. We need to be very very good on our defense. PNG as we all know, Rugby League is like their legion in PNG just like Rugby Union is in Fiji.”

Aware of the importance of the match, Kativerata stresses the need to fix their past mistakes.

Fiji Bati and PNG Kumuls will play at 5pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on the FBC Sports channel.