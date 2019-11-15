Tears flow as Seibold says goodbye to Broncos

Tears flowed from Anthony Seibold on his final day in charge of the Broncos.

Speaking to NRL.com, Seibold said he would now “put a cowboy hat on” and retreat to a farm in Central Queensland for a week to get out of the city and assess his next step.

After shedding tears while saying goodbye to his players on yesterday morning, Seibold spoke of when he knew his days in the job were numbered.

That moment came when he returned to Brisbane after breaking the club’s COVID-19 bubble to attend to a serious family matter in Sydney following the round 13 loss to the Rabbitohs in Sydney.

Meanwhile, round 16 of the NRL starts tonight, as the Eels meet the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

There will be two matches tomorrow with the Dragons taking on the Titans at 8.00pm and the Roosters face the Broncos at 9.55pm.

On Saturday, the Warriors face the Knights at 5pm, the Sharks battles the Cowboys at 7.30pm and Panthers meet West Tigers at 9.35pm.

The Panthers and Tigers match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The Storm tackles the Sea Eagles at 6.05pm Sunday and the Raiders play the Bulldogs at 8.30pm.

You can watch the Storm and Sea Eagles clash LIVE on FBC sports channel.

Source: NRL.com