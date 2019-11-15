Sivo dominates NRL stats

Fiji Bati winger and NRL star Maika Sivo continues to dominate the stats this season.

The 26-year-old Momi villager from Nadroga is the leading try scorer with nine tries from nine games.

Suliasi Vunivalu is sixth on the try scorer’s list with seven from eight games while Mikaele Ravalawa have scored six from eight matches for the Dragons

Article continues after advertisement

Since making his debut for the Eels against the Panthers in round one in March last year, Sivo has so far scored a total of 31 tries from 34 games.

This season, Sivo averages 138.3 running meters per game and had broken 29 tackles in nine games.

Sivo also leads the line breaks table with 10 from nine outings this season while fellow Bati winger Ravalawa is ranked 12th with six breaks from eight games.

Looking at the NRL fixtures this week, the Roosters play the Raiders at 9:50pm on Thursday and on Friday the Storm host the Titans at 8pm and West Tigers meet Broncos at 9:55pm.

On Saturday, the Dragons face the Bulldogs at 5pm, Rabbitohs takes on Knights at 7:30pm and Sea Eagles battle the Eels at 9:35pm.

You can watch the Rabbitohs/Knights clash LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Warriors playing the Sharks at 4pm and the Panthers host the Cowboys at 6:05pm.

The Panthers/Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports.

[Source: NRL]