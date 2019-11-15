Ravoravo Rabbitohs into final preparations

The Nadi based Ravoravo Rabbitohs are making final touches to their preparation before the final 20 member squad is selected.

Coach Sivaniolo Varo says nine members of the Kaiviti Silktails are guaranteed to make the final squad including Tikiko Noke, Waisea Nasekai, Timoci Namotokula, Simon Wise, Maika Serulevu and Iliame Susu.

The other eleven players will have to put in the hard yards to make the final selection

“For selection, we’ll be selecting players who have the ability to take on the field, skills, strength and body conditioning.”

Varo is confident the final 20 member side will make the nation proud.

The Ravoravo Rabbitohs will take on Lae Snax Tigers on the 28th of this month at Churchill Park in Lautoka.