Rugby League

New coach soon for Broncos

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 26, 2020 6:30 am
The Brisbane Broncos will have a new coach soon. [Source: Daily Telegraph]

The Brisbane Broncos will have a new coach soon.

This is after Anthony Seibold confirmed his departure to Sydney’s Daily Telegraph.

Seibold coached his last game in the Broncos 24-28 loss to the Dragons last weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

The Broncos had started negotiations with Seibold on a termination package late last week and they are negotiating a financial settlement.

Meanwhile, round 16 of the NRL starts tomorrow as the Eels meet the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

There will be two matches on Friday with the Dragons taking on the Titans at 8.00pm and the Rooster face the Broncos at 9.55pm.

On Saturday, the Warriors face the Knights at 5pm, the Sharks battles the Cowboys at 7.30pm and Panthers meet West Tigers at 9.35pm.

The Storm tackles the Sea Eagles at 6.05pm Sunday and the Raiders play the Bulldogs at 8.30pm.

[Source: NRL.com]

