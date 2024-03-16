Naiqama hopes players improve on their set-piece play

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

Silktails head coach, Wes Naiqama, is hoping that the players perform well in their set-pieces as they prepare for today’s game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Naiqama emphasizes that this has been an area of concern that they have been working on for the past few weeks.

He also acknowledges the threat posed by their opponents and hopes that the players do not underestimate it.

“We need to be better with our set-pieces when attacking the try line. We want to apply the same pressure to the opposition as they did to us; it will simplify and highlight what we need to do in the first round.”

However, Naiqama is determined that his players will do their best and deliver what is required of them in front of the home crowd.

The Silktails and South Sydney Rabbitohs will clash at 12 pm today at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can also watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.