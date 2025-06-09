Kamikamica praises young Bati squad’s spirit and growth

[file photo]

Vodafone Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica believes the team’s growing chemistry and emphasis on enjoyment are key to helping younger players settle into the international environment.

With several new faces in the squad, he says the leadership group has been focused on building confidence and camaraderie throughout camp to ensure everyone feels part of the same mission.

Insert: 201025MS Kamikamica

“For me, the main focus is trying to make sure they enjoy themselves first in camp. We’ve got older players and young players in the group, but at the same time, they know how to play rugby league. We want to make sure we make them enjoy leading to the game and training each day.”

He said that enjoyment and preparation go hand in hand, noting that individual discipline during the week is what gives players confidence on game day.

Kamikamica added that the squad’s mix of experienced and emerging players has created a strong team culture both on and off the field, something that continues to define the Fiji Bati identity.

“At the same time, we want to make sure we enjoy each other’s company, because a mix of senior players and young boys, the more we can do that off-field, it’s going to even make us stronger on the field.”

The Fiji Bati displayed that unity and spirit in their 44–24 victory over the Cook Islands on Saturday, their first win of the 2025 Pacific Bowl Championship.

The Fiji Bati are on bye this week and will take on the Kumuls next weekend.

All Pacific championship matches are live and free on FBC Sports.

