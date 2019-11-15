Exiled Broncos star Tevita Pangai’s $100k third-party gripe

The under-fire Brisbane Broncos have rubbished claims of a salary cap breach in relation to third-party deals involving disgruntled forward Tevita Pangai Jr.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported the Broncos have argued that two companies who were in line to sponsor Pangai Jr got cold feet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspended Broncos forward is facing the sack over a number of issues that culminated in his infamous bikie barber shop breach of the NRL’s biosecurity protocols.

Meanwhile, round 16 of the NRL starts tomorrow as the Eels meet the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

There will be two matches on Friday with the Dragons taking on the Titans at 8.00pm and the Roosters face the Broncos at 9.55pm.

On Saturday, the Warriors face the Knights at 5pm, the Sharks battles the Cowboys at 7.30pm and Panthers meet West Tigers at 9.35pm.

The Storm tackles the Sea Eagles at 6.05pm Sunday and the Raiders play the Bulldogs at 8.30pm.

