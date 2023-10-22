Dream come true for Bula

Jahream Bula

Fiji captain Tui Kamikamica made his Test debut in 2016 and has since played 16 Tests.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Jahream Bula, a Wests Tigers wonderkid, is 18 games into his top-grade career.

Today, Bula is set to make his first Test cap for Fiji against Cook Islands. Bula is thrilled to be playing alongside Kamikamica, Maika Sivo, and Taane Milne, who have a combined total of 33 Tests.

Article continues after advertisement

Bula admires Kamikamica’s leadership and is honoured to play alongside players he used to watch on television.

Bula’s goal is to honor his grandfather with a stellar performance in Port Moresby today.

Fiji Bati will be facing Cook Islands Aitu at 5pm and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.