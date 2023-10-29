Bati fired up for showdown

[Source: Fiji Bati/Facebook]

Vodafone Fiji Bati coach Wise Kativerata, recognizes the immense potential within his team.

Nevertheless, he acknowledges that their upcoming opponents are seasoned and formidable.

As they prepare for their crucial third match in the Pacific Championship at Santos Stadium in Port Moresby, Kativerata maintains his composure.

“You know from day one we focused on ourselves, I can see the boys are ready. Like I always said we are very simple people! When we are relaxed and happy it transfers to the Football field. You know you can hear the music from the background, the boys are happy and are more relaxed, we got a leadership group thanks to Tui, he’s been great to the young kids not only him you got Waqa Blake, Taane Mills, Sivo.. you know these older players have been a good role model to the younger kids.”

He assures that the challenge presented by the Papua New Guinea Kumuls won’t deter his team from addressing their previous shortcomings.

One of the primary areas of focus throughout their preparation has been shoring up their defense, a facet they struggled with in their last encounter, resulting in three penalties conceded to the Cook Islands.

Kativerata and his team have diligently worked on strengthening this aspect of their game.

The showdown between Fiji Bati and PNG Kumuls is set to kick off at 5 pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on the FBC Sports channel.