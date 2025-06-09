Race for speed title added to Coral Coast 7s

[File Photo]

McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s tournament organisers have introduced the Fiji Fastest Player Sprint, a new high-energy feature event set to take place on the final day of the tournament.

The sprint will invite the fastest players from all participating teams to compete in a thrilling 100-metre dash, adding a unique and exciting spectacle to the tournament’s on-field action.

The event will be contested across three divisions, with races staged separately to ensure fairness and strong representation.

There will be 16 competitors in the Youth division, 10 in the Women’s division and 24 in the Men’s division.

Each participating team across all divisions is invited to nominate one player only as their fastest, creating a true test of speed, athleticism and competitive pride, while celebrating the explosive pace that defines rugby sevens.

Shangri-La Yanuca Island Fiji Resort General Manager Francis Lee welcomed the addition of the Fastest Player Sprint to the tournament programme.

“We are proud to support an initiative that celebrates performance, inclusivity and excitement across all divisions of the game. The Fastest Player Sprint is a fantastic addition to the tournament, and we are delighted to reward the winners with a Shangri-La experience that reflects excellence both on and off the field.”

Tournament organisers say the Fastest Player Sprint has been designed to enhance fan engagement, create highly shareable content and deliver memorable moments for spectators, broadcast audiences and digital platforms.

The winner of each division will receive a premium prize generously donated by the tournament’s official resort partner, Shangri-La Yanuca Island Fiji Resort, reinforcing the resort’s commitment to rewarding excellence across youth, women’s and men’s rugby.

The event will be held on Saturday, January 17 with further details on scheduling and race format to be released closer to the event.

Meanwhile the tournament starts on the 15th of next month to the 17th at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

