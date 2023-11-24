Training with able-bodied players helped: Roden

Mere Roden (left)[Source: Team Fiji]

Mere Roden has credited a rigorous training program that led to the para table tennis team’s success thus far at the 2023 Pacific Games.

She says the team, consisting of her, Akanisi Latu and Laniana Serukalou trained with able-bodied and non-para players to prepare for the regional meet.

She says this strategy help her team secure Fiji’s second gold medal in the Solomon Islands yesterday.

“I found it very empowering. It was something that motivated us too, to move on and play on, that we can do it, it’s not just about power against power. We can also come across some of these players.”



Mere Roden

Roden says with this being her fourth Pacific Games event, she has not made a decision yet on whether she will continue playing at international level.

Team Fiji defeated Solomon Islands 4-1 to secure the gold medal.